Students walk away with big prizes from PCJ competitions

THE Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) Schools Energy Programme has concluded for the 2018/19 academic year with 90 students copping cash and other prizes valued at more than $3 million in the competitions.

Topping the overall competition and winning the much-sought-after project implementation grant of $500,000, were students from Cornwall College who won prizes in four categories. As a result, Cornwall College will receive funding and technical support from PCJ to execute an energy-efficienct and conservation project at the institution.

Winners of other categories of the contest include Half-Way-Tree Primary and Kingston Technical High who, along with Cornwall College, copped the main prize in the science competitions as well as Somerton All-Age and Infant, Kingston Technical High, and Manchester High schools who won the essay competitions.

In addition, Hague Primary, Wolmer's Girls, The Hampton School. and Cornwall College won the poster competitions; while Hague Primary, New Forrest Primary, Harbour View Primary, and Somerton All-Age and Infant School took the top spots in the jingle contests.

Established in 2003 the School Energy Programme increases awareness about energy issues among the nation's youth while providing young people with exposure to energy-efficient products, technologies and practices. It also gives students a first-hand look at traditional and renewable energy technologies, and exposes them to possible courses of study and careers in the energy industry.

For the 2018/19 academic year, the programme engaged more than 2,000 students from 120 schools across Jamaica through tours, seminars, as well as the science, essay, poster, and jingle competitions. This adds to an impressive tally as the programme marks its 15th anniversary, having impacted close to 11,000 students from 840 schools since its inception and awarded almost $17 million in cash and prizes to winners of its various competitions.

Winners of the 2018/2019 competitions received cash and other prizes at an awards ceremony held on June 28 at Jamaica Pegasus in Kingston.

“The PCJ has taken on the challenge of advising the public about energy efficiency and conservation and young people are a vital demographic in any nation's drive to create an energy-literate population,” Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams said in the keynote address at the event.

She added: “Jamaica's energy future will depend largely on today's youth who will be tomorrow's leaders, and when I see the outstanding work that you have all done for this competition I know we're in good hands.”

“Congratulations to today's winners and commendations to all the entrants in the competitions. The PCJ is very happy to be able to afford students the opportunity to demonstrate their views and understanding of some of the very challenging issues faced by decision makers in the energy industry. I hope that you will apply this understanding in your daily lives,” said PCJ Acting Group General Manager Brian Richardson.

Richardson lauded the programme's consistent supporters including the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and businesses such as the Jamaica Public Service Company, Wigton Windfarm Limited, Grand Palladium Hotel, BMR Energy, Caribbean Broilers, Caribbean Maritime University, New Fortress Energy, and Digicel Jamaica, who facilitated educational tours

He also thanked sponsors including Half Moon Resort, West Kingston Power Partners, Development Bank of Jamaica, Mayberry Investments Limited, Conserve It Limited, Pear Tree Xpress, Digicel Jamaica, Palisadoes Co-Operative Credit Union, Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme, Allied Insurance Brokers Limited, New Fortress Energy, Jamaica Public Service Company Limited, Sagicor Investments Jamaica Limited, Facey Commodity Company Limited, and Restaurant Associates Limited.