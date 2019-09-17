Stylo G fuming after his house is raided by cops

Stylo G fuming after his house is raided by copsTuesday, September 17, 2019
|
The home of British dancehall artiste Stylo G was
raided by the police on Monday.
The raid was shown via live stream from the entertainer’s home in Caymanas Estate, St Catherine. According to the artiste, cops invaded the house after they were allegedly told that there was a gun on the property.
At the end of the search, no gun was found. However, the police still insisted that the deejay and persons who were at the house report to them at the police station.
“People send police a me place. Unuh search the place. Unuh nuh find no gun. Why unuh wah arrest me and bring me to the station? Why you can’t process me here?,” the frustrated deejay asked.
After much hesitation, the deejay and his friends went to the Spanish Town Police Station where he again went live on Instagram. However, on that occasion very little was shown.
Stylo G later posted snippets of what he previously shared via live stream on his Instagram timeline.
“Someone call seh we have gun inna house. Police raid the house find only music and still lock man up,” was the accompanying caption.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
