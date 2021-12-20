Subject praedial thieves to POCA, says Golding

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Opposition Leader Mark Golding is recommending that people found guilty of praedial larceny be subjected to the rules of the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA).

“Praedial larceny is a serious issue in the country. Sometimes it is really organised criminals that are ripping off farmers and reaping what they never sow and [thus it] should be treated as a serious offence. It should be treated to the POCA rules where you can take back the proceeds of their crime from them when you catch them,” stated Golding.

POCA, which was passed by Parliament in 2007 to replace the Money Laundering Act, allows for the investigation, identification, and recovery of the proceeds of crime and connected matters.

Golding made the recommendation in relation to the killing of two goatherders in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, last Monday.

The two went missing shortly after leaving their home in Crowder district, with over 60 goats, for a section of the Mint Road, Grange Hill, to graze. Their bodies were found the following day with stab and gunshot wounds. Their hands were also bound. The goats remain missing.

Golding, speaking with reporters in Negril on Thursday night following a tour of the parish, expressed condolence to the bereaved families.

Authorities believe that the recent incidents of goats being stolen across the island over the past three weeks may be connected to the food for guns trade between Jamaica and Haiti.

The Opposition leader, who argued the Government has dropped the ball when it comes to praedial larceny, said “There should be serious penalties for buying meat, for example, that has been stolen; and there can be procedures put in place to ensure that can be tracked. So it just needs much more focus on the issue,” Golding said. “I think the Government has totally dropped the ball when it comes on to praedial larceny and the farmers are at the mercy of the thieves, and we need to stop that.”

In June 2020 the then minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, JC Hutchinson had stated that amendments were made to the Agricultural Produce Act which will be submitted to Cabinet in the 2020/21 financial year.