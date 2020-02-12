Sudan agrees to extradite ex-president to the ICC for war crimes

Former President of Sudan Omar al-Bashir is

set to be extradited to face war crimes charges in the International Criminal

Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands.

A spokesperson for the Sudanese government said that leaders agreed unanimously on Tuesday (Feb 11) to hand al-Bashir over to the ICC, where he and his co-accused will answer to several charges of genocide and war crimes.

Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades, was the , and the first person to be charged by the ICC for the crime of genocide, according to the courtâ€™s website.first sitting president to be wanted by the ICC

The disgraced dictator, ousted in April 2019 following widespread protests, faces five counts of crimes against humanity and two counts of war crimes.

More than 300,000 Sudanese people lost their lives during a bruising military campaign instigated by Bashir in the Darfur region between 2003 and 2008.

The ICC officially opened its investigation into the Darfur crisis in June 2005 and has produced several cases with suspects ranging from Sudanese Government officials, Militia/Janjaweed leaders, and leaders of the Resistance Front.

The situation in Darfur was the first to be referred to the ICC by the United Nations Security Council.