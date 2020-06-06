The summer is back! Gov’t reopens beaches, rivers

The summer is back! Gov’t reopens beaches, riversSaturday, June 06, 2020
|
BUZZ fam, summer still a keep! Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie, announced yesterday, June 5, that all public beaches and rivers will be opened for an initial period of 14 days as of Sunday, June 7.
“As of Sunday, beaches that are licensed under the Beach Control Act or otherwise, will open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm daily for swimming and exercise (jogging),” he said.
However, operating hours for rivers will be from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm daily. McKenzie said social distancing protocols at beaches and rivers must be observed, and no more than 10 people should gather in any one area at the same time.
So of course, BUZZ fam, you will not be allowed to host any parties on the beach, or any sporting activities such as football, volleyball and dominoes.There will also be no seating for dining, and vendors will not be permitted to walk the beach with items for sale.
Operators will also not be permitted to provide any form of seating however, persons visiting the beach will be allowed to take their own chairs.
McKenzie said the authorities will be monitoring the establishments to ensure that the protocols are being observed.
Regarding rivers, McKenzie warned that no parties will be allowed.
