Sunday Brew — February 13, 2022

Who trimmed Rasta girl then?

FINALLY! The decisions of the director of public prosecutions (DPP) into the matter of the alleged trimming of the locks of Rastafarian young lady Nzinga King are out.

Some had expected, though, that the outcome would have been different, following serious allegations raised by the victim and her mother last July.

But the questions of whether or not the then 19-year-old was trimmed while she was locked in a jail cell, or taken outside of it, and if so, by whom, have not been answered. If it is that her locks were sliced, then it must have been done by someone.

Interestingly, while the DPP concluded that no criminal charges should be laid on the main accused, a woman constable, as well as another member of the constabulary, she also decided against recommending that the teenager be charged with creating public mischief, which would then be a consideration if none of the police personnel on duty at the time at Four Paths Police Station was involved. Now, if the suggestion is that she cut her own locks with a pair of scissors, how did she get the tool to do that in a place where such implements are prohibited?

Yet, there is an argument too that she took her own time to pull the locks out with her hands – a story said to be offered by two detainees at the time.

DPP Paula Llewellyn has said that she combed through 26 statements, and 18 other documents of relevance to the case, which pushed her to make the ruling. She revealed that she came upon 10 major discrepancies and inconsistencies, I suppose from Ms King's recollections.

The DPP has a job to do, and as long as Ms Llewellyn and her team follow the facts, no one should cast blame. But, remember those stories that emerged soon after the matter arose last year that some people central to the case were given 'fair treatment' to either keep their mouths shut, or say things contrary to what had occurred? Well, I draw no conclusion in that regard, but this is Jamaica, and strange things happen when certain people want them to.

Of course, as the DPP has underscored, Ms King can file a civil suit against the State if she wishes to. I suggest that she explores that possibility.

Chicken prices must come down

AS the days go on, more information emerges which suggests that chicken meat does not have to be so expensive, neither do the main producers, whose actions dictate the price movement of the commodity, have to be constantly pushing their prices up.

Last week, a Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries count of price increases of the commodity by the nation's largest producer, Jamaica Broilers, showed that between 2020 and 2021 there were 14 increases in the price of chicken (four in 2020, and 10 in 2021). Add those to the 10 per cent hike that the company admitted in January, and it would be 15 jumps in prices spread over 25 months. By the way, when the CEO of Jamaica Broilers announced that the company would increase the price of chicken by 10 per cent in mid-January, it had already done so on January 1. That's an indisputable fact, which begs the question: Was Jamaica Broilers planning to push up chicken by another 10 per cent later in January?

I have still not had the increases for the second-largest producer, Caribbean Broilers, over the period but it is expected that that organisation, too, would have increased its prices to sort of follow the leader, if not with that regularity but at least by just a bit less. In any case, Caribbean Broilers admitted last week that it had pushed up the price of chicken by six to eight per cent.

But when the firecrackers exploded that was when you heard that at least one company maintains profits of well over $1 billion, at a time when so many Jamaicans are either starving, or undernourished, as they cannot afford the cheapest meat protein that is available. The big boys, too, are protected by a 286 per cent duty concession, so if anyone decides to import whole chicken, or parts, the cost to do so would be highly prohibitive.

And guess what... it is my understanding that chicken neck and back — to many the meat protein substitutes for whole chicken and items that are imported — have not been selling at the pace at which they were before, perhaps because consumers are not so enthused about those products any more, wanting to be better satisfied with whole chicken these days. But how can they afford it if the industry continues to bob and weave while the producers blame overhead costs of production, yet handsome profits continue to be made?

As for the smaller chicken farmers, well, many of them fall under the influence of the big boys, and so, must toe the line if they want to remain relevant.

The people of this country should stand up for what they believe in and demand that companies not just throw things in their laps. At least one of the top producers can put a foot forward and say, “We are going to support a move, in the national interest, to provide chicken protein for the majority who have to struggle to stay above choppy seas.” We wait.

Hail Easton “Bull” McMorris

Easton McMorris, who died recently, was among the rarest of cricket brains to have graced the globe.

McMorris, the former Kingston College, Lucas Cricket Club, Jamaica, and West Indies cricketer was a gem of a man. His legacy was glittering as, apart from his exploits as a schoolboy, McMorris held the distinction of being the first man to lead Jamaica to the regional cricket title — the Shell Shield, as it was called at the time, in 1969. He made his mark in other areas too, among them the farm work programme in North America from which so many Jamaican families have benefited over decades.

He had an uncanny ability for working out on-the-field cricket puzzles like no one else could, which led to his high rate of success as a captain. Even from his days at KC where he excelled in the then Sunlight Cup, he could read situations better than any professor.

Legend has it that KC were playing a Minor Cup cricket match against Kingston Cricket Club in 1951, and after Kingston batted shortly until after tea for 167, with under two hours' play left, McMorris opened the innings with Alfred Francis (who later became a professor), read the situation, and decided that KC could chase the runs, even with time as an obstacle. But it had to be done with zip.

Francis, though a sure-footed batsman, was a slow scorer, so McMorris, in his wisdom, deliberately ran Francis out by calling him for a single, sending him back in for the first over of the reply. Then out came one O'Neil Gordon Smith, “Collie” Smith that is, at number three, and he and McMorris went at lightning pace to knock the runs off, Collie hitting an unbeaten 100 and McMorris scoring 61.

Many, including the legendary Lawrence Rowe, whose image still cannot find its way onto the mural at Sabina Park, will tell you that he was the finest man who led them.

Among the last few physical link-ups between the great Bull McMorris and myself was one at a Chinese restaurant in St Andrew a few years ago when we met for lunch. He ordered a huge fish, like a baby shark, and knocked it off in a jiffy, while I struggled to put away my roast chicken.

“You clearly not a eater,” he said to me. I reflected on his utterance for a moment or two and answered in this forward, defensive manner: “I can consume an abundance of food when I am in the mood to devour such.”

Another of the greats has gone. His knowledge of cricket, ability to assess situations, and capacity to unfold an uncanny wit, will be missed, sadly. For someone like veteran attorney-at-law and retired politician KD Knight, McMorris's domino partner of many years, I'm sure that it will be an even more sombre situation.

JDF, JCF and the media

Last Friday the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force held a joint news conference that spoke to a combined effort to destabilise gangs across Jamaica. Brilliant!

If gang members cannot be eliminated they should be kept under control, at the very least. But hold on. Isn't this what we have been told the JCF and JDF have been doing for the last 60 years or more? So why is it now a grand revelation?

Another thing I found strange, importantly, was a precedent that was set by both security departments regarding the invitation that was sent to the media to attend and cover their 'news' event. The invitation stipulated that the journalists who their media organisations chose to work needed to be fully vaccinated if they wanted to be physically on location at Harmon Barracks in St Andrew.

Now, apart from the lateness of the invitation in virtually summoning media practitioners to attend what really was not an emergency briefing — on the morning of the event — the hosts were stipulating that the media, which would dispatch this information to the public, should not only come to their place on their terms to pass said information on that will benefit the JDF and JCF, but must be of a certain medical state. That's not good.

I suppose in this case the media workers would have to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, but I have always believed that once someone invites you to his office or house, he should not dictate what you wear, subject you to deep security scrutiny, nor insist that you must be of a certain medical condition.

It is something that is worth looking into.