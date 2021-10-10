Sunday Brew — October 10, 2021

Holness should listen to his wife some more

The accolades cannot be too many for parliamentarian Juliet Holness who has shown all her peers in the House of Representatives that serving the people of this country goes beyond party borders.

Whenever this woman of quality speaks, you are guaranteed that the utterances have substance and meaning. Many may be surprised, even shocked, that the wife of the prime minister, stifled by her appointment as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, would have been so plain when she addressed the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee of Parliament last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Her criticism of the Health and Wellness Ministry's handling of the vaccine management was valid, and on target. She did not say that her husband was playing around with keeping Dr Christopher Tufton as the ministry's policy head, but she could have, for that's where the bone of contention really lies.

Mrs Holness, who represents the people of St Andrew East Rural but who speaks also for all well-thinking individuals, deserves special commendation. She has taught those who should be teaching her, several lessons. This is a demonstration of the type of maturity our Parliament and politics need.

If I could afford it, I would buy her a bottle of her favourite drink, and raise an appropriate toast to one who has demonstrated that there should be no verbal obstacle when it comes to putting the interest of the people first. Are we looking at the second woman prime minister not far from now?

Perhaps Mrs Holness can whisper in the prime minister's ear that restructuring the Ministry of Health and Wellness from a human resource perspective is a must. Jamaica has been playing around with the vaccination programme, indeed the health-care system, for too long. Public relations cannot run accident & emergency rooms, operating theatres, nor can it prop up the ills of Jamaica's health-care system.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu – A reflection

A frail, but still fighting retired Archbishop of Cape Town in South Africa, Desmond Tutu brought up his 90th birthday last Thursday, October 7.

Archbishop Tutu is a remarkable man. He is, like Nelson Mandela and Steve Biko, the reason for South Africa's return from the dungeon, following years of white supremacy rule under Apartheid. By 1994 when South Africa came to be governed by black people, he was on his way out as Archbishop of Cape Town, and in another two years he had exited the pulpit from which he had denounced white domination for decades.

Nine years later, I met Archbishop Tutu and his wife Leah at a World AIDS Day event in December 2003. Interestingly, I was among three journalists from around the world given the opportunity to ask questions at the function, and mine was posed to Tutu.

By late lunch time, around 2:00, I was granted the privilege of a seat next to the great man at a restaurant on the waterfront. His wife completed the flank. I believe it was because I was Jamaican why I got that treatment, because Archbishop kept mentioning Jamaica's role in the struggle, highlighting former Prime Minister Michael Manley, and Bob Marley's music.

As we dined, a waiter was busy taking orders for drinks. “Anything for you, Archbishop?” “Yes, I will have a rum and coke”, the great Desmond responded. I joined him in that combination.

Twenty minutes later, the waiter returned, “Another rum and coke for you, Archbishop?” Desmond looked at his wife, then belatedly answered, “Oh yes, I will have one more.”

When the second round was completed, around 15 minutes after, the said waiter walked towards the Archbishop, chest held high...”Archbishop, another rum and coke for you?” “No!” responded the bass-like voice of his wife, long before the man of the cloth could get a verbal punch in. “He has had more than enough!” his wife said in justifying her action.

At the end, two of four flasks of Appleton Rum that I had taken to South Africa were in my brief case. I slipped one out and handed it to the Archbishop's driver for him to pass the baton when the coast was clear. It is anybody's guess if that race was completed.

Kartel for vaccine campaign? No way!

Retired President of Jamaica's Court of Appeal, Justice Seymour Panton last Wednesday urged the Government to do two things: Dismiss the thought of having spectators at the National Stadium for today's football match involving Jamaica and Canada; and also to bury the idea of using convicted criminal Vybz Kartel in programmes to encourage people to get vaccinated.

The first matter was resolved later Wednesday when Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, who is in charge of local government and community development, stated that no spectators would be allowed at the National Stadium, save for certain officials.

But the second, perhaps more serious of the two, still lingers, and it is quite worrying that a man as highly placed as the prime minister of this country, and his minister of health and wellness, would have even toyed with the idea.

That matter came to my attention weeks ago. I waited and waited and waited, thinking that the people who were so inclined to put such an absurd thing forward would reconsider and flush it down any working toilet. It has not happened. Instead, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton was even quoted as describing Kartel as an “influencer”, though he did not even stop to place the word “destructive” in front. If these politicians think that Kartel is so powerful and influential, maybe they should hand over the reins of leadership to him and tell people like me to head off to Afghanistan.

Let us remember that his music aside (if it can be so called), Vybz Kartel was found guilty of committing one of the most heinous crimes – murder – and sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole, after 32 years and six months, reduced from 35 years by the Court of Appeal. Of course, a further appeal against the conviction is before Jamaica's final appellate court — the United Kingdom Privy Council. Hopefully that will go nowhere.

So what's the big deal? We are as a nation set back by this fellow's influence on a high percentage of the young population who, by virtue of youthful exuberance, will embrace some of the verbal garbage with which he and others litter the public space.

It is entertainers such as Kartel who contribute in a big way to the crime rate that no political Administration has been able to tame.

Away with this Kartel tomfoolery!

Whitmore and Jamaica's football

Judging from the performance of the national football team, Jamaica's chance of getting to another World Cup Finals will not materialise before 2026 unless Fifa decides to start hosting the tournament every two years as is being proposed — for the national team's performance so far is nothing short of dismal.

Last week, a few key players, some based in the United Kingdom pulled out of the squad for the match against the United States last Thursday, today against Canada, and later in the week against Honduras. Why is that? Well, several reasons have been put forward, among them logistical challenges, some of which I do not accept.

The team has not been performing well. There are too many technical and tactical flaws and faults. Many of them fall flush in the lap of the National Coach Theodore Whitmore, who has been found wanting. It appears that the former outstanding Jamaica player cannot shift to a more powerful gear.

The group of players that has been assembled over the last three years remains among the best that I have seen take the field for Jamaica. But something is woefully lacking from a coaching perspective. To compound the matter, Whitmore got an assistant coach in the form of Paul Hall, whom he partnered as a member of the Jamaica aggregation in the island's sole appearance at the 1998 World Cup in France. Hall's coaching experience is limited...nothing to speak of, so it was a silly move for the Jamaica Football Federation to have sanctioned such a thing. Maybe he is serving as team interpreter.

When you look at the many United Kingdom-based players who form the brunt of Jamaica squad, they are coached by people of proven track records. The problem is that when they arrive in Jamaica they are exposed to a lower standard of coaching that can frustrate them. That is, I believe, where one of the problems lies.

There are too, members of that same squad who fly all the way across the Atlantic Ocean to warm the bench. I have always held the view that if you take a player from so far, he ought to be good enough to make the starting XI, or be a decent substitute. Many do not get the opportunity to serve as either. Why then pay all that money to bring a man so far to Jamaica, and then go all over the place without playing him? It does not make sense.

So the football needs a lot of straightening out. The administrators are squeezing the sport's neck, and the coaching staff does not know how to use the players at their disposal.

I would love to be pleasantly surprised with news that Jamaica will be on that flight to Qatar for next year's finals, but I do not see it happening.