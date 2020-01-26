Sunshine Girls claim silver as New Zealand crowned first-ever Netball Nations Cup winners

With the inaugural Vitality Netball Nations Cup for netball done and dusted, winners New Zealand end the tournament undefeated, having beaten Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls 67-56 in the finals in London.

Held at the Copper Box Arena on Sunday (Jan. 26), the first quarter was hotly contested with New Zealand emerging 16-15 leaders.

Jamaica made up the deficit by the end of the second quarter and at half-time were tied with the Silver Ferns at 30 points apiece.

The Sunshine Girls, though putting up a valiant effort lost their momentum and the Silver Ferns capitalised, pulling ahead in the third quarter 49-41.

Closing out their Nations Cup campaign unbeaten, New Zealand finished strong to end the final victoriously. It was the second win over Jamaica in the competition as the Ferns trounced the Sunshine Girls 71-45 in Birmingham on Thursday.

In the third-place playoff, England edged out South Africa 65-63. Playing at home, the England team led from the first to the final whistle, completing a second-straight win against the South Africans in the Nations Cup.