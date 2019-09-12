Sunshine Palace pauses late screenings due to SOE

Sunshine Palace pauses late screenings due to SOEThursday, September 12, 2019
|
Late-night shows at the Sunshine Palace in Portmore, St. Catherine are on halt due to the recent State of Public Emergency (SOE) declared in the parish.
Palace Amusement opened doors to its state-of-the-art Portmore cinema in July of this year and has created quite an impact in the ‘Sunshine City’.
They have captivated customers because of their lounge chairs, silver screens with the latest in digital laser technology.
Movies will be shown on weekdays at 6 pm and on the weekends during the daytime and early afternoon. This will continue until business operators are told otherwise by the security forces.
Palace Amusement has expressed great regrets on the matter and has offered a refund or reissue at the box office, which opens at noon daily.
They advise patrons to visit their website www.palaceamusement.com or contact customer care at 888-429-5722.
