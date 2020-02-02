SUPER BOWL 54: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year drought by beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and won the Super Bowl 54 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Patrick Mahomes led a sensational come back as the Chiefs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to give Kansas City its first Super Bowl championship since 1970.

Mahomes has become the youngest player to ever win the leagueâ€™s MVP award and a Super Bowl, surpassing former Dallas Cowboy Emmitt Smith (24 years, 233 days). He is 24 years and 138 days.

It was a game of momentum swings but the last one went to the Chiefs who entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10 points.

The scores were locked 10-10 at half time and it was only the fourth time ever in the history of the sport that the score is tied at half time as both teams traded touchdowns.