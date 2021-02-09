Super Bowl LV drew 96.4 million viewers

Super Bowl LV drew 96.4 million viewersTuesday, February 09, 2021
|
The Super Bowl had a total audience of
96.4 million viewers according to CBS.
For comparison, the most watched Super Bowl was 2015’s match between New England and Seattle, which attracted 114.4 million viewers. Last year’s game had just under 100 million viewers.
Total viewership includes all platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports and other digital properties.
The company said game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs was the most live-streamed NFL game ever, with an average of 5.7 million viewers per minute, an increase of 65 per cent from last year.
It is also the first NFL game to have more than one billion total streaming minutes.
Super Bowl LV was won by the Buccaneers who defeated the Chiefs 31-9.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy