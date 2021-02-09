Super Bowl LV drew 96.4 million viewers

The Super Bowl had a total audience of

96.4 million viewers according to CBS.

For comparison, the most watched Super Bowl was 2015’s match between New England and Seattle, which attracted 114.4 million viewers. Last year’s game had just under 100 million viewers.

Total viewership includes all platforms, including CBS, CBS Sports and other digital properties.

The company said game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs was the most live-streamed NFL game ever, with an average of 5.7 million viewers per minute, an increase of 65 per cent from last year.

It is also the first NFL game to have more than one billion total streaming minutes.

Super Bowl LV was won by the Buccaneers who defeated the Chiefs 31-9.