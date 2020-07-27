Super League announced for cricket 2023 World Cup qualification

Super League announced for cricket 2023 World Cup qualificationMonday, July 27, 2020
The qualification for 2023 World Cup begins with the series between world champion England and Ireland starting this week.
The International Cricket Council on Monday said the 12 full members plus the Netherlands, which won the ICC World Cricket Super League 2015-17, will play four home and away three-match ODI series in the one-day format as part of the Super League. The top seven teams will automatically book spots at the 2023 World Cup in India.
“The league will bring relevance and context to ODI cricket over the next three years, as qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is at stake. The Super League gives cricket fans around the world even more reasons to watch as the drama of league cricket unfolds,” Geoff Allardice, ICC general manager of cricket operations, said.
Last week the ICC rescheduled the World Cup in India to late 2023 so that countries could get more time to schedule any games lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
