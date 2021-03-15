Superbowl 55 – if it's egg, Jamaica in the red

Superbowl 55 – if it's egg, Jamaica in the redMonday, March 15, 2021
NEW YORK, USA — A Jamaican-born engineer, Marlon Anguin, was one of several people who played a crucial behind the scenes role in the staging of America's largest sporting event, the Super Bowl, which concluded its 55th staging on Sunday, February 7, 2021.
Anguin headed a sports technology product team at Verizon, one of the world's largest communication technology companies, headquartered in the state of New Jersey, which delivered over the top next-gen experience for fans who attended the event as well as others across the globe who viewed it on television screens and other devices.
Fans were also able to view the game from all angles of their choice as a result of the development of the Verizon 5G SuperStadium immersive experience in the NFL apps by Anguin and his team.
The Montego Bay native and Cornwall College old boy said that Verizon's return to the Super Bowl “is part of a partnership to develop new products and services that utilise 5G and other technologies to enhance such events and the overall fan experience”.
Anguin manages a cross-functional team which leverages technology to build and implement products and experiences that span multiple sporting events. These include events by the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Football League (NFL).
Prior to joining Verizon, Anguin was director of consulting at BCT Partners. He also held several technical roles at Lucent Technologies and Avaya Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Computer Engineering and a Miami MBA in Digital Transformation from Rutgers University.
He also pursued a master's degree in telecommunication engineering at Columbia University Graduate School and studied business analysis at George Washington University School of Business.
Anguin has emerged as one of a growing number of Jamaicans who have excelled and are playing crucial roles in various aspects of the American society.
— Harold G Bailey
