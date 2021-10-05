Supplementary budget review starts today

The Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) will start reviewing the Government's proposed First Supplementary Estimates 2021/22 today at Gordon House.

In addition, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is scheduled to make a statement to the House of Representatives on national security matters.

The supplementary estimates were tabled in the House last Tuesday showing plans for an increase of $30 billion in Government spending, increasing the total recurrent and capital expenditures to $867 billion.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke noted that a major focus of the expenditures is to address the intensification of COVID-19, by providing additional resources to the health sector, increased resources for the most vulnerable, along with funding for other critical areas of expenditure.

He said that total expenditure is expected to increase by $33 billion, while total revenues are being revised upwards by $33.5 billion for the full fiscal year. He also said that the expenditure increase of $33 billion includes increases to current non-debt expenditure of $27.5 billion and interest payment expenditure of $5.5 billion, with capital expenditure unchanged from the approved budget's $54 billion.

Today, the minister will be called on to give details of his planned spending to Parliament's most important committee, the PAAC, which is the watchdog for administration and spending of the Government's revenues. The committee is chaired by Opposition spokesman on transport and works Mikael Phillips.

Debate on the estimates will resume in the House of Representatives after the review is completed, which could be as early as tomorrow, and a report from the committee is approved by the House's Standing Finance Committee.

The House of Representatives will sit at 2:00 pm, and during “Public Business” is expected to continue debate on the National Identification and Registration Bill, 2021; the Disabilities Regulations, 2021, Resolution; and the Agricultural Loan Societies and Approved Organizations Regulations, 2021, Resolution.

Speakers in the continuing State of the Constituency Debate will be Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (St Andrew West Rural) and Donovan Williams (Kingston Central).