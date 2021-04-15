Supporting Autism Awareness Month

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Liberty Academy at the Priory in St Andrew is hosting a number of activities this April – Autism Awareness Month – to promote awareness of autism. Just recently the school hosted a walk for autism at the institution, located at 32 Hope Road in St Andrew. Dressed in blue, participants joined the 'blue bulb buzz', and were encouraged to make it a family event. Others who wished to make a statement indoors were asked to change one or more of their light bulbs to blue to show support for autistic children.

