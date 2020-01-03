Supreme Court staff to get education session on tuberculosis

The Kingston and St Andrew Health Department will conduct a public education session at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston on Friday to educate staff on tuberculosis (TB).

The Court Management Services (CMS) division coordinated the session after reports surfaced on Wednesday (Jan 1) that three members of the police force contracted the infectious disease while tending to a prisoner in the holding area.

According to a statement by the CMS, during the session, staff will get the opportunity to ask and get answers on tuberculosis, which will help to alleviate their fears.

Meanwhile, the statement said that health inspectors inspected the holding area and the surrounding environment and found no trace of the TB. It said that the court would remain open for matters currently before it.

“There is no established link between the Supreme Court and the police officers who have reportedly contracted TB. They (health inspectors) have indicated that there is no risk of anyone contracting TB by coming on the Supreme Court building,” the statement said.