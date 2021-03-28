Supreme's mobile ultrasound donation

Executive chairman of Supreme Ventures Gary Peart (third left) talks with executives of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) during a tour of the intensive care unit. Supreme Ventures donated a mobile ultrasound unit to assist patients in the intensive care unit.

From left are medical chief of staff at the University Hospital of the West Indies and consultant neurosurgeon, Dr Carl Bruce; manager of advertising at Supreme Ventures, Kemoi Burke; Dr Sundeep Shah, head of radiology; Kevin Allen, UHWI CEO; and Dr Kelvin Metalor, head of department, Anesthesia and Intensive Care.