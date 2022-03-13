Supreme Ventures, JGRA agree sales deal

Supreme Ventures (SVL) and the Jamaica Gasoline Retailers Association (JGRA) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to give JGRA members the opportunity to sell SVL products at their service stations.

Speaking at the formal signing, Xesus Johnston, CEO of Prime Sports Jamaica Ltd, a member of the Supreme Ventures Group expressed his satisfaction with the agreement.

“We are pleased to finalise this agreement between Supreme Ventures and the JGRA as it promises to be beneficial for all involved. This partnership further underscores SVL's support of small businesses as it gives local gasoline retail entrepreneurs the opportunity to add another revenue stream while potentially gaining new clientele through the SVL customers who may not have otherwise visited the service station. SV customers will now enjoy even easier access to our products through the widened retailer network of JGRA member stations.”

The agreement will see the new distribution channel being able to offer both phone top-up and SV lottery games in the initial phases. The top-up offering will afford customers even more access to “right price” credit on which the SV retail network prides itself.

President of the JGRA, Dianne Parram, noted that, “The JGRA is delighted that we have concluded the agreement with SVL as our members have been eagerly anticipating the start of this mutually beneficial relationship. Members of the JGRA have expressed their desire to be included in the SVL network and with this MOU, our members are provided with greater business opportunities.”

There are currently over 1,400 retailers in the Supreme Ventures network across Jamaica, providing direct and facilitating indirect employment for over 7,000 people.