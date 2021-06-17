Surge of dust from Saharan Desert coming to Jamaica this week

Dust from the Saharan Dessert is expected to reach Jamaica and other parts of the Western Caribbean this Friday.

The result will be hazy and hotter conditions and more vibrant sunsets. People with respiratory illnesses will also experience some discomfort.

But according to Jamaica Weather, this layer of dust will not be as massive as the one recorded last year. Nonetheless, people are warned to take the necessary precautions. They’re to stay hydrated and avoid the heat by not staying out in the direct sunlight, especially during the hours of 11 am to 3 pm each day.

The outlet says experts caution that the dust could be worrying for those with allergies and may even produce symptoms similar to COVID-19.

This feature is generally known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), this dry dust generally forms during the late spring through early fall months and moves across the Tropical Atlantic Ocean over a three to five days cycle, according to NOAA’s Hurricane Research Division (HRD).