Suriname considering lockdown

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Suriname yesterday recorded two more deaths from the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as 157 new cases of the virus as media reports here indicate that the Government is moving towards shutting down the country from Thursday in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The authorities said that the two new deaths have pushed the total to 230 with 26 people dying from the virus so far this month.

They also said that the number of people infected with the virus since the first case was detected in March last year, now stands at 12, 107 and that the 157 infections over the last 24 hours, were the highest in any one day for the month of May.

In the past 24 hours, 88 people were said to have recovered from the virus, pushing the total to 10, 325, while 29 patients were admitted to intensive care units and 191 persons were in hospitals. The authorities said 678 positively tested citizens are housed in isolation.

Meanwhile, the online publication Ware Tijd reported yesterday that the Government is moving to declare a total lockdown for several days.

The publication, quoting several sources, said that “Code Black”, a very serious disruption to health care, will be proclaimed as the virus continues to have a severe impact on the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community country.

It said that the general lockdown should start on Thursday and on Monday, party leaders in the National Assembly held emergency talks about the situation regarding the pandemic.

“The Government will inform Parliament on Tuesday after it has taken a final decision in the governmental council,” Ware Tijd reported

The COVID-19 parliamentary committee will meet with Health Minister Amar Ramadhin and the outbreak management team will be updated on the state of affairs.

One legislator, Patricia Etnel, has expressed concern that people from Brazil are still entering the country, describing the situation as a “big problem.

“The Brazilians keep coming into the country. So if the check is not stepped up, my question is whether it is mopping with the tap on?” she said, adding that the “Brazilian variant is many times more dangerous with regard to the disease and the effect of the spread is much faster”.