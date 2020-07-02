Suriname political leader tests positive for coronavirus

Suriname’s leader Ronnie Brunswijk has tested positive for COVID-19.

So far, only one of the coalition leaders in the country have not tested positive for the coronavirus, Starnieuws reports. VHP leader Chan Santokhi is the only coalition leader that hasn’t tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pertjajah Luhur leader Paul Somohardjo is being treated for the disease at the Academic Hospital Paramaribo. NPS chairman Gregory Rusland is in home isolation.

The Assembly Building is currently being thoroughly cleaned and all meetings organised there for Thursday have been postponed. The local health authorities are investigating who the infected coalition leaders had contact with.