Suriname records 15 coronavirus-related deaths in two days

Like many

other countries around the world, Suriname is struggling to deal with

coronavirus, recording 15 deaths in just two days.

In the past 24 hours, the country recorded six deaths related to COVID-19. This was just a day after recording nine deaths.

Surinameâ€™s coronavirus death toll now stands at 91 with 20 cases being recorded in the past seven days. Forty-five deaths were recorded in August alone.

Fourteen people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours bringing the total to 4,360. However, only 725 of those cases are active.

Authorities say 50 people were declared COVID-free in the past 24 hours, raising the total of those healed to 3,544. There are 108 people in hospitals and eight in intensive care units. Up to Monday evening, there were 635 positives in isolation and 93 in quarantine (not positive).