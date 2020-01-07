Survey shows dip in business confidence

Jamaicans don’t expect business conditions to improve a year from now. This is according to the Survey of Businesses’ Inflation Expectations published by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ).

In fact, their expectations of the economy is actually the second lowest its been in three years.

The results of future business expectations are at 123.6 points, or just above the three-year low of 120 points in July 2018. The latest index movement was also the lowest in 11 cycles of the report, which usually, but not always, occurs across a two-month span.

The survey was conducted among 326 professionals between October 21 and November 18.

Their decline in expectation was because the respondents expect higher expenses in the coming year, but no salary increase.