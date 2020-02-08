Susan Rice and Snoop Dogg at war following Gayle King’s Kobe Bryant interview

Former U.S. National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, defended “CBS This Morning” co-anchor, Gayle King, after she came under attack from rapper Snoop Dogg.

The rapper became enraged, following an interview King conducted about the legacy of the late Kobe Bryant.

During the interview, King asked Women’s National Basketball Association player, Lisa Leslie, about the sexual assault allegations that were levelled against the late basketball icon in 2003; charges that were subsequently dismissed.

Following the controversial interview, Snoop Dogg took to social media, in a 50 second long video, in which he denounced King’s interview, noting that it sought to tarnish Bryant’s reputation.

“What do you gain from that, we the worst, we expect more from you Gayle,” Snoop said while shaking his head.

“Don’t you hang out with Oprah, why you attacking us, we your people, you ain’t come after [expletive deleted] Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumb a** questions,” added a clearly upset Snoop who went on to hurl insults at Gayle.

The insults hurled at Gayle, did not go down lightly with Rice who came to the co-anchor’s defence.

Rice, 55, issued a warning on Twitter to Snoop, in which, she noted if Snoop picked a fight with Gayle he would lose, and it wouldn’t be pretty.

“This is despicable,” Said Rice in a Tweet.

“Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty,”added Rice.

Bryant died late last month in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and eight others.