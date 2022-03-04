Susie's adds Friday night 'Happy Hour'Friday, March 04, 2022
|
After undergoing an extensive renovation through last year, Susie's Coffee Bar, now simply Susie's, located in the Shoppes at Southdale, boasts not only a new look and expanded menu, but has also introduced a happy hour — more like six hours, actually — adding to capital city Kingston's already vibrant night life.
Dubbed 'Friday Night @ Susie's' the happy hour, which starts at 4:00 pm, got under way last week with live performances by singers Sharee Elise and Bryan Royes.
Elise, who also has acting credentials, and Royes rocked the venue, earning warm applause from patrons who also enjoyed a range of appetisers, finger foods, and a variety of wines.
“Our intention in staging this event is to expand the range of entertainment and dining offerings in Kingston at the start of the weekend, and we have no doubt that our customers will enjoy the relaxing atmosphere here,” Susan Hanna, owner/operator of Susie's, told the Jamaica Observer.
The event has started to inject night life into the former Southdale Plaza which also underwent extensive renovation last year by owner Andrew Azar.
