Suspect arrested in Trinidad triple homicide

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (CMC) — The police are reporting that quick action by officials attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region II has resulted in the arrest of a suspect in the triple homicide that occurred in San Juan, located along the country's east-west corridor.

In a statement on Saturday the police said officers also recovered the firearm allegedly used to commit the murders, along with six live rounds of ammunition and three spent casings.

It's reported that, shortly after 5:00 pm on Friday, first responders received a wireless transmission from the command centre regarding loud explosions on Don Miguel Road, San Juan.

The statement added that a close relative reported that he was at home in the bathroom when he heard loud explosions, and on investigating he saw three family members slumped on the couch in the living room area with gunshot wounds to the back of their heads.

The deceased have been confirmed as Kumari Kowlessar-Timal, 76, of Dalloway Road, Arima, Radeshka Timal, 48, and Zackary Shrikan David, 21, a student, both of Oudan Trace, Don Miguel Road, San Juan.

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob noted that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has observed that the recent increase in double and triple murders has been related to domestic and property matters.

He said that, based on this, there is a need for access to conflict resolution and mediation services in communities. He also stated that it is difficult to prevent these occurrences when they are rooted in familial matters.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing.