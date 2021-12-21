Suspect identified in best man's killing

EWARTON, St Catherine — Head of the St Catherine North Police Superintendent Howard Chambers has confirmed that a suspect has been identified and is being pursued in connection with the fatal stabbing of man preparing to enter a church to perform best man duties. The incident took place on Main Street in Ewarton, St Catherine on December 11.

The deceased is 27-year-old Romario Mitchell, who is also known as “Piggy”, from Wakefield district near Linstead in St Catherine.

A member of the bereaved family said Mitchell was working in St James, but had left there to carry out “best man” duties at his childhood friend's wedding.

The friend went on to get married moments after the stabbing outside King's Chapel Apostolic Church.

According to Jamaica Observer sources, Mitchell arrived at the church but left to do a transaction across the road.

One of the places he visited is a supermarket, where he purchased something to drink.

When he exited the supermarket and was heading back into the churchyard, a man allegedly attacked him from behind and stabbed him.

Alleged eyewitnesses said there was no dispute at the spot where the attack happened.

However, Superintendent Chambers said it appears the late Mitchell and the suspect had an argument elsewhere in Ewarton, moments before the attack.

“From what we gather, it is out of an argument by the suspect and the deceased at the gas station or at the supermarket and the suspect would have, after that, got a knife and ran down the deceased and stabbed him. So everything happened within the same space,” Superintendent Chambers said.