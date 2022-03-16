Suspected Portmore cop shooter charged

POLICE have arrested and charged one of two men believed to have been involved in the February 14 shooting of a policeman on Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine.

Police sources on Tuesday indicated that 22-year-old Javon “Eli” Marshall, a bearer of Caribbean Estate, St Catherine, has been charged with wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to rob.

According to the police, a constable, whose name is being withheld, was driving his motorcycle along Municipal Boulevard, heading towards the Ackee Village/Dyke Road area when Marshall, armed with a firearm, and another man travelling on a motorcycle, opened gunfire on him from behind, hitting him multiple times in his back.

The two men robbed the cop of his Honda CBR 600 motorcycle, his 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 17 rounds, an extra magazine containing 19 cartridges, and his Samsung Galaxy A20s cellular phone before escaping on the two motorcycles.

The constable was found with gunshot wounds in a vegetated area near the road by a passerby the following morning.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

Last Thursday, Marshall was arrested at a house in Caribbean Estate by members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch.

He was interviewed last Sunday in the presence of his attorney and subsequently charged.