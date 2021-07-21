Suspects in Nattallie Dawkins murder to get legal aid

MAY PEN, Clarendon — The two men charged with the murder of teacher Nattallie Dawkins, 19-year-old Eladio Goulbourne and 20-year-old Mario Headly, are to be assigned legal aid ahead of going back to court on September 13. They were both remanded in custody when they appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court on Tuesday as they were still without legal representation.

Presiding Judge Anneil Coote-Guiness requested that legal aid be assigned before their next appearance.

Meanwhile, the court is now in possession of psychiatric evaluations of both men which was requested when they appeared in court on April 16.

Goulbourne, who is from Sandy Bay, and Headly, who is from the Palmer's Cross district in Clarendon, are charged with murder, abduction, burglary, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Dawkins, a grade three teacher at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 30.

After days of searching decomposed remains found in a shallow grave in Sandy Bay on Thursday, April 8 were believed to be hers. Her murder sent shock waves through the community.