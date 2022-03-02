SVF donates four oxygen concentrators to the UHWI

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) has reaffirmed its commitment to national health with a donation of four oxygen concentrators to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

The machines will assist the medical staff in providing adequate oxygen for patients who have difficulties breathing due to conditions like asthma, lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and the novel coronavirus.

According to UHWI consultant anaesthetist Dr Phillip Barrow, the donation will improve the hospital's oxygen services. He was speaking at the handover ceremony last week.

“We're very grateful to Supreme Ventures for this donation. Oxygen concentrators will be a significant addition to our arsenal. They provide an unlimited supply of oxygen that's completely independent of any outside source so it is a welcome addition to our resources,” said Dr Barrow.

In the meantime, SVF director Heather Goldson said the foundation will continue working with medical facilities to provide the necessary support to the country's health system as it grapples with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We're always happy to support our doctors and nurses who are currently facing an unprecedented challenge. These oxygen concentrators will be an asset to the medical team and will play a major role in saving so many lives. We look forward to continuing this work as the year continues,” said Goldson.

The UHWI has been the recipient of a number of donations from the SVF in recent time.

Late last year the foundation donated approximately $15 million to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a mobile ultrasound machine to the Diagnostic Department. The foundation also donated $4 million to the UHWI in 2018 which assisted in the purchase of a portable echocardiogram machine.