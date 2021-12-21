SVF donates more than $12 million to KPH renovation efforts

SUPREME Ventures Foundation (SVF) has donated approximately $13 million to renovate and improve the functionality of the main doctors' lounges at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH).

The largest allocations will go towards refurbishing the anaesthesia area and the nurse's lounge at $4 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

According to SVF, the hope is to support the provision of better working conditions, while boosting morale among the staff at the hospital.

SVF director Heather Goldson pointed to the importance of supporting health-care workers, particularly during this difficult period caused by COVID-19.

“Our health-care workers are consistently under tremendous pressure, and the last two years could easily be measured at the regular level multiplied by 10. We have to support them in any way we can, and we hope this project, once completed, helps in making their lives easier and more comfortable as they work tirelessly to save lives,” said Goldson.

The donation formed part of the foundation's continued efforts to aid in the improvement of the country's health-care sector.

Earlier this year, SVF donated a mobile ultrasound machine to the diagnostic department at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI). The foundation also donated $4 million to the UHWI in 2018 which assisted in the purchase of a portable echocardiogram machine.

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, SVF hopes to encourage health-care workers and all Jamaicans to stay positive as each person plays their part to end the pandemic.

“Our front-line heroes are so deserving of our ultimate respect, recognition and support; donations to projects such as these ensure we recognise their sacrifice,” stated Goldson.

In the meantime, head of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at KPH Dr Christine Stephen said the hospital is grateful for the donation.

“Thanks to the gracious support of the Supreme Ventures Foundation, the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals will benefit from well needed renovations to several areas of the hospital we heavily utilise. These include our administrative office, lounge and call-room facilities as well as a family conference area,” said Stephen.

She noted that the department was thankful for the initiative as it will significantly improve the working conditions of doctors and nurses who spend a considerable amount of time within the hospital caring for the island's sickest patients.