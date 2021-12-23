SVF fetes children in State care

The Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) was back in full swing last week as it hosted its annual Christmas treat for children in State care.

With the annual treat scrapped last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, much to the disappointment of the SVF team, this year they pulled out every stop to ensure that it was good for the wards of the State.

With its long-term partner the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), the SVF team took Christmas cheer to approximately 50 children at the Summerfield Home in Clarendon and the New Vision Children's Home in Christiana, Manchester.

Following the treat SVF Director Heather Goldson said she was proud about this year's execution of the two-day event.

“I am so pleased that our foundation was able to put a smile on the faces of these children, they deserve it. The past two years have been very difficult, not only for adults but particularly for children, and although our children in care are such brave survivors, we know that this added strain has taken a toll,” said Goldson.

“So this initiative was not only about gifts and having fun, it was about inspiring hope in our children. We wanted to remind them that there is still much to celebrate and be grateful for,” added Goldson.

Alongside the hosting of a party, SVF surprised children at the two homes with cupcakes, a gift from each child's wish list and a Christmas tree. Additionally, house mothers received a Christmas gift from the foundation. Each house mother received $20,000 in supermarket vouchers to help with Christmas expenses.

“The Supreme Ventures Foundation is committed to its strategic mandate of focus on the well-being and safety of children in State care, and the institution's flagship fire safety programme has been leading the way in this regard. The ability to resume Christmas treats and other activities is a welcome boost to the overall programme,” declared Goldson.