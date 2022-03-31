SVL inks 'ChargeUp' deal with EduFocal

Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has signed an agreement with education and technology company EduFocal which will allow its customers to top up their EduFocal accounts through SVL's 'ChargeUp' platform.

EduFocal is an online learning and exam preparation platform for grades four to six students.

Parents and guardians can create accounts online to get access to resources, live classes and tests for their children. SVL's ChargeUp platform will also soon facilitate top-ups for other educational offerings from EduFocal.

Stefan Miller, senior vice-president of product management and business development at Supreme Ventures Group, says this agreement underscores the company's commitment to innovation and supporting Jamaican small and medium businesses.

“This partnership is to allows us the opportunity to diversify our product offering while supporting a local business whose mission it is to educate young Jamaicans using technology,” said Miller.

“Online learning tools are no longer an option, this must now be considered a standard resource available to our students. We're happy to offer parents/guardians a simple and accessible option to keep their children connected by topping up on the ChargeUp platform,” added Miller.

The ChargeUp platform features SVL's branded mobile point of sale devices which facilitate sale of top-up products. ChargeUp has a network of more than 600 devices islandwide.

“We are also pleased to be expanding the product offerings on our ChargeUp platform. The EduFocal top-up option is being added to the existing phone top up products currently available on the ChargeUp platform. This addition sees our retailers gaining another opportunity to increase their revenue,” added Miller

In reacting to the agreement, EduFocal's CEO Gordon Swaby welcomed this latest milestone for his company.

“EduFocal was launched 10 years ago with a mission to use technology to transform the way students are taught and to become the premiere social learning platform in the Caribbean. We're proud of the strides that we've made over the decade and this partnership with Supreme Ventures, coming on the heels of the company's listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, is another game-changing step being made by EduFocal to provide access to innovative and educational standards to even more Jamaicans.

“With SVL's extensive distribution network and footprint in thousands of communities islandwide, this partnership will be key in helping us to reach our stakeholders where they are,” said Swaby.