Swab shortage hampering Barbados’ COVID-19 testing

Swab shortage hampering Barbados’ COVID-19 testingMonday, April 20, 2020
|
Minister of Health and Wellness Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic confirmed Sunday that while there is an adequate supply of COVID-19 testing kits on the island, there is a shortage of swabs which has affected testing.
However, he has sought to assure that supplies of swabs were expected “within a week or so”, and once they arrived, health teams would be able to increase the number of tests done on a daily basis.
“That would then give us a better idea of where we are. So, we will have a couple of weeks to go before we can say exactly where we are, but we are indeed encouraged by the last few days,” he said.
As of Sunday, Barbados had carried out 1,035 COVID-19 tests and 75 of them were positive.
Bostic also reported that the call by the ministry for persons who travelled into Barbados between March 15 and 22 to make contact had seen a good response and some of those individuals were now among the confirmed cases. He said this was a continuous process and the ministry was still reaching out and making every avenue available for persons to check in with the public health authorities so that they could keep abreast of that situation.
He praised the public health teams for their dedication to the task and said that once Barbadians continued to cooperate and collaborate with authorities, the country would be able to arrest the situation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy