Swaziland Prime Minister is the first world leader to die of COVID-19

Swaziland Prime Minister is the first world leader to die of COVID-19Monday, December 14, 2020
Fifty-two-year-old Ambrose Dlamini, Prime Minister of Swaziland has become the first world leader to die of COVID-19.
Dlamini tested positive for the disease in mid-November but was said to be feeling well and was asymptomatic.
However, his condition changed and he was taken to a hospital in neighbouring South Africa.
“Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency the Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini,” Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku said.
Adding that the prime minister passed away while under medical care in the South African hospital.
Dlamini was the youngest PM in the country’s history and a father of three.
Swaziland has reported more than 6,700 coronavirus cases and 127 deaths among its population of 1.2 million people.
