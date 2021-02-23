Swerve! Facebook reverses news ban on Australia

Swerve! Facebook reverses news ban on AustraliaTuesday, February 23, 2021
|
Facebook users in Australia will once again be able to view news on the platform. The social media giant
Australian news organisations could not post stories and people who tried to share existing news stories got notifications saying they were blocked from doing so .
This came amid a dispute over a proposed law that would force Facebook and Google to pay news publishers for content.
But Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said amendments would be made to the law, and that Mark Zuckerberg had told him that the ban would end “in the coming days”.
On Tuesday, Facebook said that it had been reassured by recent discussions with the government.
“Going forward, the government has clarified we will retain the ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won’t automatically be subject to forced negotiation,” said Campbell Brown, vice president of global news partnerships at Facebook.
“We have come to an agreement that will allow us to support the publishers we choose to, including small and local publishers.”
