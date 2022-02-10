PHOTO: Swinging high

Charmaine Daniels, CEO of Digicel Foundation, pushes this young man to “greater heights” during activities on the second official Play Day JA on February 2, 2022. The Digicel Foundation partnered with Special Olympics Jamaica to encourage safe learning and teaching through play at Maxfield Park Children's

Home in Kingston. Wards from the home's Special Needs Unit enjoyed basketball and volleyball training with Special Olympics athletes and coaches.