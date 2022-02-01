Sygnus credit sets bold five-year plan

EVEN as Sygnus Credit Investments Limited (SCI) nears its fifth anniversary of operations, the company has set more ambitious targets once the acquisition of Acrecent Financial Corporation (AFC) is closed within the next one to two months, having already amassed a private credit portfolio of US$100 million.

SCI began operations in July 2017 with a portfolio of US$16 million which ballooned to US$88.76 million at the end of September 2021. After raising US$49.5 million in an initial and an additional public offering, SCI has spread its reach to 7 regions across 33 companies. With SCI hitting its US$100-million portfolio target two years early, it expects that it will reach a portfolio size of US$500 million over the next five years. This will be attained through Acrecent Financial Corporation (AFC), which is based in Puerto Rico and had a balance sheet of US$64.06 million and more than US$150 million in assets under administration at the end of 2020.

“We get to reimagine SCI's growth path. So last year we would have said we wanted to hit US$8 million in total investment income. Now, we have to reimagine what that US$8 million is going to be over the next two or three years, which we haven't completed yet, but it's certainly going to be a multiple of US$8 million, for sure. We are in the process of building up the strategic plan for the next five years after we complete the acquisition. Even though we haven't computed it as yet, the company you know is going to be certainly well north of US$500 million in terms of its private credit operations and portfolio across the region,” said chief investment officer and co-founder at Sygnus Capital Limited Jason Morris at the company's annual general meeting held last Wednesday. Sygnus Capital Limited is the investment manager of SCI.

Despite the acquisition still needing approval by the Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, Morris expounded on the new opportunities that will open to SCI from having a larger credit portfolio. Apart from possibly entering the British Virgin Islands shortly, SCI has room to borrow debt based on its debt to total assets ratio of 0.25 times and debt to equity ratio of 0.35 times. SCI recently raised US$27.5 million ($4.3 billion) in debt in its second quarter, which has almost been fully deployed.

“We get the ability to attract and build relationships with multinational financing companies and global institution asset managers. Most of SCI's financing comes from Jamaica with the same pension funds that you go to each time to raise capital or the same pensions you go to do co-investing, etc. Now, the opportunity is being opened for larger deals. People will now listen to us and allow us to sit at the table with certain types of transactions which we can now co-invest in – underwriting and syndication opportunities. If there's a US$50-million deal, at this stage nobody's going to invite SCI to the table because they're saying your balance sheet is too small. If we bought a US territory company and we now have a substantially bigger balance sheet, it means automatically that our credit rating should improve. Then, it means people will say 'Who are those guys in the Caribbean we can syndicate with or bring to this transaction to co-invest?' Now, we can actually generate a fee income line,” Morris detailed.

Although SCI has been growing its business quite rapidly, along with its improving dividend payments, the company's stock price has lagged during the novel coronavirus pandemic. SCI's Jamaican dollar (JMD) share price had hit a high of $28 while its US dollar (USD) share price hit US$0.21 in February 2020, a month before the pandemic was declared. Now, its JMD share price trades around $14 while the USD price lags around US$0.12. SCI's dividend yield ranges from 4.7 to 6 per cent.

With a year left before it is required to discuss a share buy-back programme, Morris noted that the company has taken note of the stock price and is trading below a price to book ratio of two times, and a price to earnings ratio below 12 times. SCI stipulated that a share buy-back programme would be done on its fifth anniversary after its listing date (June 18, 2018) through which it could invite shareholders to sell their shares once the aggregate value doesn't surpass more than 15 per cent of the company's net asset value.

“We think that the shares are undervalued so, this is a concern to us. I'm a shareholder, I'm increasing my shareholding over time and [it's] a concern for shareholders. We want to do something about that, which is why we're exploring a number of avenues. One of them obviously is a share buy-back programme. We can buy back undervalued shares and provide liquidity support for when people want to sell their SCI shares We'll provide additional information to shareholders once we've finalised this at the board level,” Morris posited to the members present. SCI's JMD and USD share price rose by 5 per cent each to $15.64 and US$0.1260 following the meeting.

Even while the company navigates additional headwinds which might come from the rising interest rate environment and risk related to the novel cornavirus pandemic, Morris believes that SCI will continue to broaden its portfolio reach and provide greater value for shareholders.

“If you're talking about five years from now – even though we haven't set the targets for that and we're at US$100 million now – then five years from now SCI can't be a company that is less than US$500-$800 million in portfolio assets. We will grow organically, which we have done over the last four and a half years, and we will grow by acquisition,” Morris closed.