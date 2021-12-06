Sykes queries police move not to charge ex-gang members

CHIEF Justice Bryan Sykes, the sitting judge in the trial involving 33 alleged members of the St Catherine-based Klansman Gang, on Friday queried whether the police had “taken a policy decision” to not charge self-confessed ex-gang members turned State witnesses despite their own horrific crimes.

The chief justice, posing the question to the lead investigator who has been on the witness stand since last Wednesday in the trial which has been unfolding in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, underlined the concern by pointing to what he said could be a “pattern” emerging in the gang trials conducted so far. According to Sykes, in other jurisdictions in similar cases, such witnesses would be before the court in the context of a plea bargain or even a previous conviction.

“No guilty plea, nothing. So, he doesn't just come in and…is just free as a bird, no consequence, don't lose a night's sleep. That's why I'm asking you these things. Nothing to hold his feet to the fire, nothing hanging over his head?” asked the chief justice who had earlier noted that his questions were not an “academic exercise” but were important in order for him to be able to “assess the quality and worth of the evidence”.

“Why I ask is that this is actually the third [gang] trial I am doing and I have never seen any of them charged. So, I am asking if it is a policy decision that those who provide this information, they will never be charged regardless of the crimes they have committed, regardless of whatever levels of atrocities they have engaged in. I am beginning to wonder now, is this a policy decision?” the chief justice asked.

The detective, in responding, said while he could not speak to the other trials to which the judge referred, the police in this matter had taken the decision not to charge Witness Number One in relation to the 2018 gang investigations out of which the current crop of accused were arrested, because they believed doing so would drive him away.

“The gang legislation is so structured where, for us to be able to collect a statement treating with incidents as it relates to the activities of a gang, the best method would be for a person from the gang to come and say these things. In respect to this witness, in having interviewed him, I did not go the route of caution statement and charging,” the sleuth offered.

“The route I took, Milord, was the one I think was the best. I thought that if we went the route of charging him at the time he might not [be as cooperative]. And in addition to that, there are several other investigations that are going on,” the detective told the court. He further emphasised that the murders allegedly committed by the accused gang members were still under investigation.

Justice Sykes was, however, dogged in his quest for a definitive answer.

“I have heard this explanation before. Those investigations are ongoing and three years now and I don't see them come back yet, so I am trying to test now if this explanation that is put forward is a stock answer,” the trial judge persisted.

On Friday the detective, in admitting under further questioning from the chief justice that the witness had not been questioned under caution, said while the police might not have got “that aspect of the investigation right, it did get some aspects right”.

On Thursday the detective, responding to similar queries from an attorney as to why the witness had not been charged, given that he openly admitted to taking part in the gang's criminal activities, said: “Mr [name withheld], having come into the police and given information, we checked the St Catherine North Police Division. Mr [name withheld] did not appear as a suspect in any of the police formations and so he was not a suspect in any matter at the time.”

To the attorney's insistence of, “but he told you of the things he did”, the detective said, “There are other investigations that are taking place. If it leads to an arrest or further arrests, I can't say… what I did was a gang investigation and it ended with a number of persons being charged.”

Nudged further by the chief justice regarding the witness not being charged despite having “giving his soul”, he repeated, “After we checked St Catherine North, he did not appear as a suspect in any of the matters. Our investigations culminated in the preparation of a case file and it was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a ruling. We acted on the ruling.”

Friday, the lead sleuth said no promises had been made to Witness Number One that he would never be charged because he was needed as a witness, or that he would not be charged in relation to the ongoing investigations. He said it was a possibility that the witness could be charged in the other matters. Asked by the chief justice if the witness had been told this, he said no.

Witness Number Two, also a former gang member turned State witness, who was the first civilian witness to take the stand in the trial when it began in September, had been arrested and charged in relation to the gang investigation. Those charges had, however, been dropped.

In mid-November Lynden Wellesley, attorney for Fabian Johnson, alias Crocs and Ted Prince, known as Mawga Man, accused Witness Number One of lying about having no previous convictions. According to the attorney, he had information that showed that the witness had been brought before the Supreme Court in 2012 with two other individuals to answer charges of illegal possession of firearm, and assault.

“I have no knowledge of that,” the witness who said he had never been charged for anything in his life, replied.

According to the witness, who said he was forced to join the gang in 2016, he had never been a person of interest and was not on the radar of the police at the time he decided to approach them with information about the criminal organisation, even though he was eventually anointed the 'don' in charge of the Lauriston community in the parish.

The Crown, in opening its case, had indicated that it would be calling 42 witnesses — including two former members of the gang turned State witnesses. They, however, said they would be leaning heavily on the evidence of Witness Number One – a self-confessed top-tier member who began working with the police in 2018 to bring down the gang.

The trial resumes this morning at 10:00 with the continued cross-examination of the detective.