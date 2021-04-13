T'dad deploying soldiers to St Vincent

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Trinidad and Tobago Government says it will be deploying soldiers to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) from today as that Caribbean Community (Caricom) country continues to deal with the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere volcano.

“We will be deploying 50 officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) to SVG on Tuesday, 13 April, 2021. This contingent of the TTDF will comprise of personnel from engineers, infantry/provost, medical and logistics. The TTDF contingent will be stationed in SVG for two weeks in the first instance,” the Ministry of National Security said in a statement.

The ministry, which has been coordinating Port-of-Spain's assistance to St Vincent and the Grenadines, said the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has been coordinating efforts to collect supplies to be transported to the island today and tomorrow.

“We shall be using the Galleons Passage to carry our troops and supplies to SVG on Tuesday. We will seek to repatriate Trinidad and Tobago nationals from SVG on Tuesday using the Galleons Passage and are currently making such arrangements along with the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.

“All nationals returning will be quarantined and treated in accordance with the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 protocols,” the statement said, adding that the Government continues to be in contact with the authorities in St Vincent and the Grenadines and to monitor their situation.

The eruption of the volcano has resulted in several people having to be evacuated to several Caribbean islands including St Lucia and Barbados and the scientists monitoring the volcano have warned that the eruptions could continue for several weeks.