T&T supermarkets defiant

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) Wednesday said its members will not be adopting the 'safe zone' initiative that was rolled out by the Government as part of the efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed 2,454 and infected 81,857 others since March last year.

“Firstly to provide context, we must keep in mind that supermarkets have been operating non-stop during the pandemic unaffected by closures as an essential business,” SATT said in a statement.

“This means we were forced to embrace the flood of information that was coming out of the leading worldwide health authorities, with respect to the use of PPE, sanitation and what would eventually become the health protocols of hand washing, mask-wearing and social distancing,” it said, adding that its members “are uniquely positioned to deal with it having done so for the period since March 2020”.

SATT said that it has also held talks with the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association to determine the best way to manage numbers, signage, wearing of masks, regular public ads reminders, sinks to be used and other safety measures.

“We also have been proactive in the education of our customers as a national body in tandem with several NGO's to sensitise and create COVID-19 awareness. We were also the chief pioneer of vaccination efforts having vaccinated close to 70,000 persons,” SATT added.

It said that while it wishes to see Government offices and public spaces deemed 'safe zones', SATT also recognises “the customer's right to access foodstuff which is a basic need.

“Therefore, we cannot, in good conscience, refuse them the right to access that at our stores while we feel given our wealth of experience in the austere management of health protocols, which we already meet and exceed, having set the bar. As such, we will neither be naming supermarkets safe zones nor subscribing to that concept.”

SATT said that it wanted to make “it abundantly clear” that none of its member is engaged in predatory practices, adding “we are experiencing a deep fallout from the calamitous effects felt by the global supply chain made more deleterious at this time by the pandemic”.

It said rising prices are being passed on and, as an import dependent nation,”there is little we can do to prevent that.

“There has been removal of VAT (value added tax) on basic food items and people have access to staples which our stores do their best to keep inventory items for the indigent and vulnerable. As a fiercely competitive sector, customers can be comforted by the deals and specials put out by the competition,” SATT added.

Government announced the introduction of the safe zones initiative from October 11, saying that these zones will allow fully vaccinated members of the public to access cinemas, bars, restaurants, gyms and casinos.

Businesses must also have safe zone signage at all entry points and owners and operators of businesses found in breach of safe zone regulations face a fixed penalty fine of TT$25,000, while customers are subject to a fixed penalty fine of TT$5,000.