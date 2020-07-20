T20 World Cup postponed

T20 World Cup postponedMonday, July 20, 2020
|
The
men’s Twenty20 World Cup in October in Australia has been delayed for 12 months
because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The competition was scheduled to be held from October 18 to November 15. It will be played in the same months in 2021, the International Cricket Council said Monday.
The postponement has led to a reshaping of the men’s international calendar.
The T20 World Cup scheduled for 2021 will take place in 2022, and the 50-over Cricket World Cup scheduled for February and March 2023 in India will move to October and November that year.
–Associated Press
