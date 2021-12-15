PHOTO: Tablet for the deaf

State minister for education, youth and information Robert Morgan (left) presents a tablet to Shanelle Grandson of Lister Mair Gilby High School for the Deaf, May Pen Unit. He was participating in the handover of eight tablets to students of the Clarendonbased institution by First Heritage Co-operative (FHC) Credit Union Limited, at the entity's May Pen branch office on Monday. Looking on is branch manager, FHC Credit Union Limited May Pen, Norman Williams. (Photo: JIS)