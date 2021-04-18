PHOTO: TABLETS FROM PRAYER BREAKFAST PROCEEDS

Sunday, April 18, 2021

Group president & CEO, Victoria Mutual, Courtney Campbell (second right) shares a photo op with (from left) Anastacia Garrison, principal, Caledonia All Age and Infant

School; Dr Roneckia Rose, past student, Cairn Curran Primary School; and Novlett Muirhead-Watson, teacher at Tranquility Primary School, following the handover of tablet devices to the three schools from offerings and donations received through January's staging of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast.

