Tabling new NIDS bill a top Gov’t priority this legislative year

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen says the tabling of a new National Identification System (NIDS) Bill is among the Government’s top legislative priorities for the 2020/21 legislative year.

He noted that non-NIDS activities have commenced, including infrastructural upgrades that are necessary to strengthen Jamaica’s cybersecurity profile.

In addition, implementation of the National Public Key Infrastructure Project has been completed and work is advanced on the digital transformation of the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), which will serve as the National Identification and Registration Authority under NIDS.

The Governor-General was delivering the Throne Speech during the 2020/21 Ceremonial Opening of Parliament at Gordon House on Tuesday (Feb 11) under the theme ‘Towards a Decade of Growth to Anchor Our Peace and Prosperity’.

He said that the Government is embarking on plans, policies, programmes and legislation designed to consolidate and bolster the country’s macroeconomic gains and make the ensuing decade one of increased growth, peace and prosperity for Jamaica. He noted that the country has seen an extraordinary economic turnaround with a record-low 7.2 per cent unemployment rate, 19 consecutive quarters of growth, and construction of more than 30,000 housing starts over the last four years.

He further cited regulatory reforms aimed at reducing the time and cost to do business, resulting in Jamaica being ranked as the Best Economy for Ease of Doing Business; ongoing training of more than 20,000 persons through the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme and Jamaica National Service Corps (JNSC); and lower debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio, which is projected to fall below 92 per cent by the end of March.