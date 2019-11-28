Tacius Golding High getting buses from the Government of Japan

The Government of Japan has earmarked grant funding totalling J$15 million (US$135,223) to purchase two school buses for Tacius Golding High School in St Catherine.

The allocation has been provided under the Japanese Government’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project.

The grant-signing ceremony was held at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, in Kingston, on Wednesday (November 27).

In his remarks, Yamazaki noted that the provision of the buses is expected to ease transportation challenges for the students.

“I hope the students can feel more at ease going to school and arriving earlier with the addition of their own transportation. Good luck, students. Do your best to stay in school and receive a good education,” he stated.

Ambassador Yamazaki pointed out that the Japanese Embassy endorsed the project wholeheartedly because “we highly value education in the conduct of our assistance to Jamaica”.

“It is our fundamental belief that all students must have access to the critical resources that will foster their academic growth and development,” he added.