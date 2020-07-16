‘Tainting my good name’: Tufton directs social media rumours to C-TOC

Days after a wave of rumours swept social

media, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says he has

reported the matter to the Jamaican police.

Tufton, in a statement on Thursday afternoon (July 16), slammed the now-deleted allegations of infidelity as “vile and filthy”.

The minister further indicated that through his attorneys, he will be seeking recourse in the civil courts as soon as those behind the smear campaign have been identified.

What’s more, Tufton said that he has come to understand that part of the ‘motivation’ behind the allegations has to do with his position as a government minister, however, he will not be dissuaded to serve the people of Jamaica.

See the statement in full below:

“In recent days there has been a flood of vile, filthy and scandalous allegations and innuendos on social media aimed at besmirching and tainting my good name and reputation.

These disgusting, vicious and false attributions made under the cover of social media have caused great pain and suffering and are clearly aimed at damaging my career as well as causing emotional distress.

This matter has been reported to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Division (C-TOC) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and I have also instructed my attorneys to use all available legal steps to ensure the prosecution of these cybercriminals and in any event to seek recourse in the civil courts as and when their identities are ascertained.

I realize that part of the motivation for these attacks have to do with my public office but I will not be deterred in doing my job to the best of my ability and in service of my country.”