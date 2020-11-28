Taiwan lawmakers throw pig guts to protest US imports

Taiwan lawmakers throw pig guts to protest US importsSaturday, November 28, 2020
|
Legislators in Taiwan were embroiled in a nasty brawl on Friday, which saw pig guts among other products being thrown at Premier Su Tseng-chang.
Opposition party lawmakers from the KMT hurled animal products at the Premier, who attempted to speak on the recent lifting of a longstanding ban on US pork and beef products.
While attempts were made to shield the premier, things soon got physical, with punches being thrown and some members of the assembly engaged in wrestling matches on the floor.
“When you were in the opposition, you were against US pork, now that you’re in power, you’ve become a supporter of US pork,” said KMT legislator Lin Wei-chou.
KMT lawmakers protested the policy by wearing black T-shirts that read “oppose ractopamine-pork”.
In August, President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration lifted a longstanding ban on imported US pork and beef.
The decision was met with strong opposition from both the KMT and citizens.
