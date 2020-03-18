TAJ closes office due to COVID-19 rumours

Tax Administration Jamaica has announced the temporary closure of its St Andrew Revenue Service Centre at Constant Spring Wednesday (March 18) due to rumours that a member of staff has been suspected of having COVID-19.

But the TAJ said that in discussion with the Ministry of Health, it has been advised that the situation doesn’t meet the case definition of COVID-19 as the person in question has no history of recent travel and based on an assessment of the circumstances does not appear to have come into contact with any of the confirmed cases.

“However as a precaution, and to allay the fears of staff, TAJ has decided to close the office to have it professionally cleaned and sanitized,” the TAJ said.

It said the office should be reopened on Thursday and that the staff members who came in direct contact with the person have been advised that they may self-quarantine for 14 days.

Customers who need in-office services are being asked to visit the Kingston Revenue Service Centre in downtown or the Cross Roads Tax Office or any other office that is convenient to them.