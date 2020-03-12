TAJ extends income tax returns filing to March 25

Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke has disclosed that considering the expected impacts to be faced by the novel coronavirus’ (COVID-19) introduction to the island, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to Wednesday, March 25.

Minister Clarke, reading a statement from the TAJ at a Jamaica House press conference on Thursday (March 12) noted that the initial deadline was Monday, March 16.

“The Tax Administration Jamaica wishes to advise that all income tax filers that a decision has been taken to extend the income tax filing deadline to Wednesday, March 25. This means that companies, partnerships, self-employed and employed persons with sources of income will now have until March 25 to file their income tax returns for the 2019 filing period and estimated returns for 2020,” he said.

The TAJ, in the statement, added that it took the decision to extend the deadline “after careful deliberations in light of the COVID-19 confirmed cases in the island”.

The decision is being informed by the Government of Jamaica’s posture on the situation to safeguard staff and members of the public. The agency assured that it will continue to adhere to the established guidelines and reminded the public that they may pay their taxes online at the TAJ’s www.jamaica.gov.jm portal.